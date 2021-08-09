Rockies' Investigation Reveals Fan Didn't Use Racial Slur, Was Shouting at Mascot

Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Colorado Rockies have determined that an alleged racial slur heard in Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins was instead a fan calling out to the team's mascot, according to Steve Staeger of 9News.

Microphones picked up what sounded like a fan yelling the N-word while Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, who is Black, was at the plate. The team said in a statement after the game that it was investigating the incident:

The team spoke to the fan in the question and determined the fan was yelling "Dinger," referring to the Rockies mascot.

While the Bally Sports Florida broadcast picked up the fan's yelling, none of the players heard it.

"Neither Lewis, nor any other Marlins on the field or in the dugout, heard what was shouted," Marlins spokesperson Jason Latimer told the Associated Press.

The Rockies condemned the apparent slur and noted that any use of derogatory language would result in ejection and a ban. MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark also released a statement:

The Rockies have identified the fan and believe the situation was a misunderstanding.

Dinger has been the club's mascot since 1994, Colorado's second year in the majors.