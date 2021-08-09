Video: Peyton Manning Makes Tom Brady Joke in Hall of Fame Speech; Bucs QB Gets Booed

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Peyton Manning gave his Hall of Fame induction speech Sunday in Canton, Ohio, and he included a joke about his good friend and longtime rival, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady.

Manning spoke about how the time afforded for each inductee's acceptance speech is getting smaller and smaller, quipping that Brady might have to give his from social media:

Not only was Brady the subject of the joke, but he also received a chorus of boos from the Canton crowd.

Prospective HOF candidates have to be retired for at least five years to be considered, so 2035 might be conservative based on Brady's career trajectory.

The 44-year-old seemed to be showing signs of a possible decline coming out of the 2019 season. Then he threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns while helping lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

At some point, Brady will take his place among the NFL greats in Canton. When he does, Manning can surely expect Brady to bring the jokes.