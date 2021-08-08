Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic Headline FIBA's Men's All-Star Five for 2021 Olympics

AP Photo/Eric Gay

Kevin Durant (United States), Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Ricky Rubio (Spain), Patty Mills (Australia) and Rudy Gobert (France) were named as the All-Star Five of the men's basketball tournament at the 2021 Summer Olympics.

Durant spearheaded the United States' run to its fourth consecutive gold medal, scoring 29 points in a narrow 87-82 victory over France in the final.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.