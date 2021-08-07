Report: Troy Polamalu Medically Cleared to Give Hall of Fame Induction Speech

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Troy Polamalu has been cleared to participate in his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, according to NFL Network's Steve Wyche.

The four-time All-Pro had announced July 30 he tested positive for COVID-19 and was working with the Hall of Fame to fulfill the necessary protocols.

The 40-year-old wasn't in attendance when the league celebrated the 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame classes during the Steelers' 16-3 preseason victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. He was able to participate in Saturday's Hall of Fame parade.

Like his fellow 2020 inductees, Polamalu had to wait one year longer than expected to be honored in Canton, Ohio, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not surprisingly, he was a first-ballot Hall of Famer after having wreaked havoc across a 12-year NFL career. He finished with 672 tackles, 32 interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and 12 sacks.

In February 2010, Polamalu was named a second-team safety for the Hall of Fame's All-Decade team of the 2000s.

Steelers fans are bound to feel nostalgic this weekend. Along with Polamalu, former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher and Alan Faneca, a seven-time Pro Bowler in 10 years with Pittsburgh, are due to receive their Hall of Fame busts.