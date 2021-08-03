Jeff Gladney Released by Vikings After Indictment on Felony Domestic Violence Charge

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has been released after being indicted by a grand jury in Texas on a felony domestic violence charge.

Gladney turned himself in to authorities in April after his then-girlfriend told police he hit and strangled her after an argument, including striking her "both with a closed fist and open hand," per Tom Schad of USA Today.

The woman later filed a civil lawsuit against Gladney saying he beat her for over two hours before trying to silence her with a $1,000 necklace and a spa gift certificate. She is seeking $1 million in damages.

A grand jury heard the criminal case on July 29 and determined there was enough evidence to indict the 24-year-old cornerback

In the civil lawsuit, the woman also said Gladney showed up at her house on July 25 and forced her to delete threads and screenshots of text conversations.

Gladney has remained on the Vikings roster throughout the offseason, although he has not participated in spring workouts or training camp.

"We've been in touch with NFL security, and we're going to let the due process play out," general manager Rick Spielman said in April.

Gladney was a first-round pick in the 2020 draft and immediately took on a key role in the Minnesota defense. He appeared in all 16 games and made 15 starts, finishing with 81 tackles.

Gladney appeared in 89 percent of defensive snaps as a rookie, fourth-most on the roster.