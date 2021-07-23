Fencer Alen Hadzic Loses Olympic Village Appeal Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Devin Manky/Getty Images

U.S. Olympic fencer Alen Hadzic, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women and is currently under investigation, will not be allowed to stay at the Olympic Village with his teammates after losing an appeal, per Josh Peter of USA Today.

An arbitrator upheld the decision of USA Fencing, which said it was preventing Hadzic from staying at the Olympic Village as part of a “safety plan."

“The process was properly followed," United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) spokesperson Jon Mason said after the ruling. "The athletes had the opportunity to be heard, and we are satisfied with the decision.”

The arbitrator did determine that Hadzic, who has been staying at a hotel 30 minutes away from the Olympic Village, is permitted to get a hotel room closer to the training center ahead of the Tokyo Games.

In May, three women accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct between 2013-15 to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which temporarily suspended the Olympic hopeful. He has denied the accusations.

"Frankly, they're untruths," Hadzic told Peter and Christine Brennan of USA Today. "They're just frankly not true."

That suspension was overturned by an arbitrator on June 28, allowing Hadzic to compete at the Games.

“I find that the 'temporary suspension' is inappropriate to the allegations," Judge Sherrie L. Krauser ruledff. "Specifically, I find that the lack of any allegation of misconduct in the past two years, the continuing probation supervision of USA Fencing and the strict regulation of members of the U.S. Olympic team provide sufficient guarantees to the 'safety or well-being' of others to lift the temporary suspension."

But U.S. fencer Katharine "Kat" Holmes said she had electronic signatures from every athlete on USA Fencing saying they did not feel Hadzic should be allowed to compete in Tokyo.

USA Fencing placed restrictions on Hadzic, including not allowing him to stay in the Olympic Village.

"I think one case is enough for you to not be allowed to compete at the f--king Olympics,” one of the women who accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct told Peter and Brennan. “It really makes you question how far someone needs to go in order for them not to be able to compete."