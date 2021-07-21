2021 NHL Expansion Draft: Latest Rumors, Leaked Player Picks for Kraken's Roster

Jim Bennett/Getty Images

The Seattle Kraken will announce their initial 30-player roster from the 2021 NHL expansion draft Wednesday night, but many selections are being reported early.

Seattle must select at least 14 forwards, nine defensemen and three goalies. The remaining selections can come from any position. One pick will come from each of the existing NHL franchises aside from the Vegas Golden Knights, who are exempt from the process.

The Kraken have also had an exclusive negotiation window with potential free agents. Any contracts signed with those players will count as their pick from the player's previous team.

Here's a look at the selections reported so far:

Anaheim Ducks: D Haydn Fleury (via Pierre LeBrun of TSN)

Arizona Coyotes: F Tyler Pitlick (via Craig Morgan of NHL Network)

Boston Bruins: D Jeremy Lauzon (via Chris Johnston of Hockey Night in Canada)

Buffalo Sabres: D Will Borgen (via Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News)

Calgary Flames: D Mark Giordano (via Salim Nadim Valji of TSN)

Carolina Hurricanes: F Morgan Geekie (via Pierre LeBrun of TSN)

Chicago Blackhawks: F John Quenneville (via Mark Spector of Sportsnet)

Colorado Avalanche: F Joonas Donskoi (via Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic)

Columbus Blue Jackets: D Gavin Bayreuther (via Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff)

Dallas Stars: D Jamie Oleksiak (via Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff)

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers: D Adam Larsson (via the Associated Press)

Florida Panthers: G Chris Driedger (via the Associated Press)

Los Angeles Kings: D Kurtis MacDermid (via Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff)

Minnesota Wild: D Carson Soucy (via Chris Johnston of Hockey Night in Canada)

Montreal Canadiens: D Cale Fleury (via Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff)

Nashville Predators: F Calle Jarnkrok (via Chris Johnston of Hockey Night in Canada)

New Jersey Devils: F Nathan Bastian (via Chris Johnston of Hockey Night in Canada)

New York Islanders: F Jordan Eberle (via Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News)

New York Rangers: F Colin Blackwell (via Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic)

Ottawa Senators: G Joey Daccord (via Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff)

Philadelphia Flyers: F Carsen Twarynski (via Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff)

Pittsburgh Penguins: F Brandon Tanev (via Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff)

San Jose Sharks: F Alexander True (via Pierre LeBrun of TSN)

St. Louis Blues: D Vince Dunn (via Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff)

Tampa Bay Lightning: F Yanni Gourde (via Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff)

Toronto Maple Leafs: F Jared McCann (via Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff)

Vancouver Canucks: F Kole Lind (via Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic)

Washington Capitals: G Vitek Vanecek (via Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff)

Winnipeg Jets: F Mason Appleton (via Darren Dreger of TSN)

The Kraken are expected to ice a competitive roster out of the gate, though they have a tough act to follow after the Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in their debut season after a strong showing in the 2017 expansion draft.

Like Vegas, Seattle worked out side deals with opposing teams to avoid certain players in the expansion draft in exchange for other assets. Details of those agreements should be available in the coming days ahead of the standard entry draft, which is set for Friday and Saturday.

The Kraken also passed on some of the more high-profile players available, including the Canadiens' Carey Price and Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, based on the reported choices from those clubs.

Seattle will begin play during the 2021-22 NHL season.