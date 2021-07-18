Coco Gauff Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

American tennis player Coco Gauff announced Sunday she'll miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gauff, 17, is one of the sport's rising stars. She's won two WTA Tour titles and reached the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open in June, her deepest run in a Grand Slam tournament.

The Atlanta native confirmed her intention to play in Tokyo after her performance at Roland Garros clinched her berth on Team USA.

"I'm definitely planning on playing the Olympics," Gauff told reporters in June. "I'm excited to play."

She was formally announced as part of the squad on July 1:

Gauff represented the U.S.' best chance at singles gold in the Olympics with Serena Williams having previously removed her name from contention.

"There's a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision," she said in late June. "I don't really want to—I don't feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry."

Williams is a four-time Olympic gold medalist, winning the 2012 singles championship and a trio of doubles titles alongside sister Venus Williams.

It wasn't immediately announced who would replace Gauff in the women's singles draw.

The Olympic tennis schedule opens Saturday with all draws except mixed doubles, which starts July 28.