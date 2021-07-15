2021 NBA Draft Reportedly to Be Held at Barclays Center with In-Person Green Room

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The 2021 NBA draft will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and have an in-person green room, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Last year's draft was held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks a return to Brooklyn, which hosted the NBA draft from 2013 to 2019.

This season's NBA draft date is Thursday, July 29. The Detroit Pistons hold the No. 1 overall pick after winning the NBA draft lottery.

In addition, the NBA announced that tickets will be put on sale to the public beginning Monday at 10 a.m. ET. They can be purchased at the NBA Events website through this link.

ABC and ESPN will both televise the event, which is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET start.

Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.

USC big man Evan Mobley, NBA G League Ignite shooting guard Jalen Green and Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs are expected to go second through fourth in a to-be-determined order. The Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors will pick second, third and fourth, respectively.

The Orlando Magic round out the top five.