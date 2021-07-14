Report: Brandon Scherff Not Expected to Sign WFT Contract, Will Play on Franchise Tag

AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart

Ahead of Thursday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a long-term extension with their current team, Brandon Scherff is reportedly not going to reach an agreement with the Washington Football Team.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Scherff is expected to play the 2021 campaign on his one-year $18 million tender and become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

This will mark the second consecutive season that Scherff is playing on the franchise tag. He signed the one-year tender on March 12, guaranteeing his salary for 2021.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on April 1 that there had been no discussions with Scherff's representatives about a long-term deal since he signed the franchise tender.

The market for guards shifted in free agency when Joe Thuney signed a five-year, $80 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The deal includes $46.9 million in guaranteed money, per Spotrac.

According to Pro Football Focus, Scherff has only allowed five sacks on 1,218 pass-blocking snaps since 2018.

Scherff is widely regarded as one of the best guards in the NFL. He's been named to the Pro Bowl four times in the past five seasons and was named to the All-Pro first team in 2020.