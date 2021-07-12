Report: Duncan Keith Traded to Oilers from Blackhawks for Caleb Jones, Draft Pick

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded veteran defenseman Duncan Keith to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round pick, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Keith, 37, has spent his entire 16-year career in Chicago.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

