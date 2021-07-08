Lightning Win 2nd Straight Stanley Cup Title With Game 5 Win vs. Canadiens

AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup Final champions after beating the visiting Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday at Amalie Arena.

Lightning center Ross Colton's goal at 13:27 of the second period was all Tampa Bay needed to secure the 4-1 series win in the best-of-seven matchup. David Savard and Ryan McDonagh contributed the assists.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves en route to his fifth shutout this postseason. He made a pair of saves in the final minute as the Canadiens pressed Tampa Bay's end with an extra attacker after pulling goaltender Carey Price.

The Lightning became just the second team this century to win back-to-back Cups. The Pittsburgh Penguins also did so in 2016 and 2017.

Notable Performances

Lightning C Ross Colton: 1 G

Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov: 5 SOG

Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy: 22 SV

Canadiens RW Josh Anderson: 3 SOG

