Lightning Win 2nd Straight Stanley Cup Title With Game 5 Win vs. Canadiens

Lightning Win 2nd Straight Stanley Cup Title With Game 5 Win vs. CanadiensJuly 8, 2021
The Tampa Bay Lightning are back-to-back Stanley Cup Final champions after beating the visiting Montreal Canadiens 1-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday at Amalie Arena.
Lightning center Ross Colton's goal at 13:27 of the second period was all Tampa Bay needed to secure the 4-1 series win in the best-of-seven matchup. David Savard and Ryan McDonagh contributed the assists.
NHL on NBC Sports @NHLonNBCSports
THERE IT IS!<br><br>THE LIGHTNING BREAK THE ICE IN GAME 5. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBolts?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBolts</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/iVeWIE6RXL">pic.twitter.com/iVeWIE6RXL</a>
Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves en route to his fifth shutout this postseason. He made a pair of saves in the final minute as the Canadiens pressed Tampa Bay's end with an extra attacker after pulling goaltender Carey Price.
The Lightning became just the second team this century to win back-to-back Cups. The Pittsburgh Penguins also did so in 2016 and 2017.
Notable Performances
Lightning C Ross Colton: 1 G
Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov: 5 SOG
Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy: 22 SV
Canadiens RW Josh Anderson: 3 SOG
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.