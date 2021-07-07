Celtics Rumors: Damon Stoudamire Agrees to Join Ime Udoka's Coaching Staff

AP Photo/Young Kwak

University of the Pacific head men's basketball coach Damon Stoudamire is reportedly leaving the program to become an assistant under new Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the news Wednesday.

