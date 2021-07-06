Matt Barnes Says He's 'Cool' with Derek Fisher After Fight in 2015 over Family Issues

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Former NBA players Matt Barnes and Derek Fisher made major headlines back in 2015 when Barnes punched Fisher after learning that his former teammate was dating his ex-wife, Gloria Govan, and was around his kids without his knowledge.

But Barnes said the feud has long been resolved and he's in a good place with Fisher, now the head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks.

"We buried the hatchet, we spoke. To me—because they're still together—to me it’s about raising these twins the best we possibly can and co-parenting," Barnes said on the Charges With Rex Chapman podcast (h/t TMZ Sports). "So, now he and I are cool, on the same page. We communicate and see each other when we’re at events. They’ve been to my house for the twins’ birthday. I’ve been to their place."

Barnes pushed back on the notion that Fisher stole Govan from him as well, noting they were already separated (he had already filed for divorce).

"Like, he started dating my ex-wife," he said. "That’s what it was. He didn’t steal sh-t from me. What I’m tripping off is you’re in my house that I pay for with my kids and you didn’t tell me."