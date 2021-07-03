Report: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Return from Knee Injury for ECF Game 7

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are holding out hope Giannis Antetokounmpo could return to the Eastern Conference Finals for a potential Game 7, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 on Tuesday, sat out Game 5 on Thursday and remains doubtful for Game 6 on Saturday. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that there was no structural damage to the two-time MVP's knee.

Milwaukee leads the series 3-2 with Game 6 at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. Forward Bobby Portis took Antetokounmpo's spot in the starting lineup for Game 5 and delivered 22 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 123-112 victory. That put the Bucks one win from reaching the Finals for the first time since 1974. The Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns await.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in 15 postseason games this year.

If the Bucks close out the series in Game 6, it could afford Antetokounmpo a bit more time to rest with the NBA yet to release the schedule for the championship round.