Jae Crowder: Suns 'Knew We Broke' Clippers When Patrick Beverley Pushed Chris Paul

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder said he knew the Western Conference Finals were over when Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley pushed Suns star Chris Paul in the back, leading to his ejection in the fourth quarter.

"We know they were broke. We know we broke them," Crowder told reporters after Game 6 on Wednesday.

Phoenix went on to score a 130-103 blowout victory to clinch a 4-2 series win and earn a berth in the 2021 NBA Finals against either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks.

Paul led the way for the Suns in the clincher, tallying 41 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes.

"You stay the course long enough, you'll break them," the 11-time All-Star said when asked about the Beverley shove.

Crowder added it's always a special moment when you realize an opponent's frustration is starting to show through at the end of a postseason series.

"There's no better sign of defeat than during that moment. ... Once we knew we got the game won, we knew at some point they would break. I think that's basically what you saw. You saw a breaking point with one of their leaders in that locker room. And that's a great feeling to have, especially in the playoffs, such a great feeling."

The Suns dealt with some adversity in the series as Paul missed the first two games because of the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, while Devin Booker experienced shooting struggles after suffering a broken nose in Game 2.

Their depth was too still too much for the Clippers, who were forced to play without two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard because of a knee injury suffered in the previous round.

Looking ahead, the Suns will have a rest advantage heading into the Finals as they'll sit back and watch as the Hawks and Bucks finish their series, which is tied 2-2.

Given the way Phoenix has played throughout the playoffs, it'll probably be the favorite regardless of which team makes it out of the East.