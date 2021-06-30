Ex-Mets GM Jared Porter Placed on MLB's Ineligible List After Probe Into Lewd Texts

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter was placed on MLB's ineligible list through at least the 2022 season.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Porter violated MLB's policies, and that placement of the Ineligible List is warranted," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said. "We are committed to providing an appropriate work environment consistent with our values for all those involved in our game."

ESPN's Mina Kimes and Jeff Passan reported in January that Porter sent "explicit, unsolicited texts and images" to a female reporter in 2016, when he was a member of the Chicago Cubs organization.

Despite the fact she had stopped responding, in August 2016, Porter asked the woman to meet him at a hotel in L.A. and then sent her 17 photos, including a photo of an erect penis.

"The woman, a foreign correspondent who had moved to the United States to cover Major League Baseball, said at one point she ignored more than 60 messages from Porter before he sent the final lewd photo," the report said.

The woman eventually returned to her home country and left journalism.

The revelations came a little more than a month after the Mets hired Porter, and the team fired him one day after Kimes and Passan published their report.

"With respect to the series of incidents involving Jared, those are the kinds of things that this organization, and many others, find abhorrent and not tolerable in any shape or form," team president Sandy Alderson said of the move. “We responded as quickly as we possibly could."

Still, questions arose regarding how thoroughly the Mets vetted Porter, who had most recently served as assistant GM of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Alderson described the situation as a "wake-up call" but added the franchise hadn't encountered any hint of past indiscretions.

"I don't think this reflects a fundamental flaw in the process," he said. "I think this is a very unfortunate circumstance that we wish we knew about, but didn't."

However, the Mets found themselves in the same position following a report by The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang detailing lewd behavior by former Mets manager Mickey Callaway.

Strang and Ghiroli followed up with more details about the culture inside the Mets, which predated Steve Cohen taking ownership of the team last November.

"During the time father and son Fred and Jeff Wilpon owned the team from 2002-2020, prominent figures in the organization created an environment that made employees feel powerless, uncared for and unheard," Strang and Ghiroli wrote. "Their actions felt constant, steady, like a stream of water dripping on bare wood. And eventually the rot set in."