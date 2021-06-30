76ers, Devils CEO Scott O'Neil Resigns from Role After 8 Years with Franchises

Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Longtime Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils CEO Scott O'Neil stepped down Wednesday after eight years in the role.

According to Sportico's Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams, O'Neil said, "I'm not riding off into the sunset. I like big opportunity."

O'Neil was a limited partner in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which is headed by 76ers and Devils principal owner Josh Harris and 76ers and Devils minority owner David Blitzer.

According to Soshnick and Novy-Williams, O'Neil said he reached an agreement with Harris and Blitzer on a buyout and will aid in the search for his replacement.

Regarding O'Neil's eight years with the Sixers and Devils, Harris said:

"Scott has accomplished so much on behalf of the organization in a relatively short amount of time, driving our growth, culture and commitment to strengthening the communities in which we live, work, play and win. I cannot overstate how much we value Scott's enormous contributions to the company and how grateful I am for his leadership and partnership in creating a best-in-class culture at HBSE."

O'Neil essentially saw it all during his time at the helm, as he took over as 76ers CEO at the beginning of "The Process," which resulted in three consecutive seasons of less than 20 wins.

The Sixers eventually blossomed into a contender after the draft selections of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, though, reaching the playoffs in each of the past four seasons and finishing with the best record in the Eastern Conference this season.