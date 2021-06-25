Jets Rumors: Former WFT OT Morgan Moses Agrees to 1-Year, $3.6M Contract

AP Photo/Rich Schultz, File

The New York Jets and former Washington Football Team offensive tackle Morgan Moses have agreed to a one-year deal, per Sam Fortier of the Washington Post.

Washington selected Moses with the 66th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Moses started 97 of his 104 games for Washington over seven years before it released him on May 20.

Moses, a native Virginian who also played college ball for the University of Virginia, was a USA Today High School All-American and a third-team All-ACC player at UVA.

Per Ourlads, the Jets' starting offensive line is projected to be left tackle Mekhi Becton, left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, center Connor McGovern, right guard Greg Van Roten and right tackle George Fant.

Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, will certainly protect rookie quarterback Zach Wilson's blind side.

However, Moses could start at right tackle over Fant, who ranked 29th among 38 qualifiers at right tackle in Pro Football Focus' grading system, per Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey. PFF gave Moses an 80.6 grade in 2020.

The Jets are set to report to training camp on Tuesday, July 27. They'll hit the road to play the Carolina Panthers to open their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12.