Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Hawks Edge Joel Embiid, 76ers in Game 7; Will Face Bucks

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Atlanta Hawks are going to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Atlanta defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 in Sunday's decisive Game 7 of their second-round series at Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Huerter led the way while Trae Young struggled with his shot for the victors, who advanced to the conference finals for the first time since 2015 and will face the Milwaukee Bucks.

Solid showings from Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris weren't enough for the 76ers, who failed to live up to postseason expectations as the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.

What's Next?

The Hawks will face the Bucks with a spot in the NBA Finals on the line.

