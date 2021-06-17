X

    Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Receive 'Positive' Report on Star's Shoulder Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 17, 2021
    Alerted 21m ago in the B/R App

    Elsa/Getty Images

    The New York Mets may have avoided the worst possible outcome on Jacob deGrom's shoulder injury. 

    According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the team received "a positive report" Thursday:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Cubs vs. Mets prediction: Bet on red-hot Kyle Hendricks

      Cubs vs. Mets prediction: Bet on red-hot Kyle Hendricks
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Cubs vs. Mets prediction: Bet on red-hot Kyle Hendricks

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      Jacob deGrom’s medical exam reveals no issues

      Jacob deGrom’s medical exam reveals no issues
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Jacob deGrom’s medical exam reveals no issues

      Allison McCague
      via Amazin' Avenue

      Cubs at Mets – Thursday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

      Cubs at Mets – Thursday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Cubs at Mets – Thursday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

      Ryan Honey
      via Elite Sports NY

      Nobody Is Innocent in Sticky Stuff Saga

      Are pitchers or MLB more to blame for this messy situation? @ZachRymer says it didn't have to be this way ➡️

      Nobody Is Innocent in Sticky Stuff Saga
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Nobody Is Innocent in Sticky Stuff Saga

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report