Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Receive 'Positive' Report on Star's Shoulder Injury

Jacob deGrom Rumors: Mets Receive 'Positive' Report on Star's Shoulder InjuryJune 17, 2021
Elsa/Getty Images
The New York Mets may have avoided the worst possible outcome on Jacob deGrom's shoulder injury.
According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the team received "a positive report" Thursday:
