Kevin Durant Game 5 Triple-Double vs. Bucks a 'Historic Performance,' Nets' Nash Says

Kevin Durant had the NBA in awe on Tuesday night as the Brooklyn Nets star went off for 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks in a 114-108 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Durant played all 48 minutes—the first player to do so in the postseason since LeBron James in 2018—as Brooklyn took a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Even his coach, Hall of Famer Steve Nash, was at a loss for words after the win.

"Historic, historic performance," Nash told reporters. "He played the entire game, he barely missed, got to the line...I mean, it's ridiculous what he's able to do."

Durant shot 16-of-23 from the field, four-of-nine from behind the arc and 13-of-16 at the line. It was the type of performance that put even some of the league's best players in disbelief.

Nash said this was the type of outing everyone knew Durant was capable of, but that doesn't take away the shock of witnessing it actually play out—especially under the circumstances. Brooklyn returned home for Game 5 after dropping two straight in Milwaukee. That would've been troublesome enough without an ankle injury to Kyrie Irving.

Instead, the Nets began preparing to play without one of their top stars while another—James Harden—attempted to retake the floor for the first time since the opening minutes of Game 1 against Milwaukee when he re-injured his hamstring.

Harden would go onto play 46 minutes in his return, shooting 1-of-10 from the field with five points, eight assists and six rebounds.

As much as it was important for Brooklyn to get him back on the court, this was Durant's night. There wasn't much the Bucks—or anyone else—could do about it.

"To do it tonight," Nash said. "You know, we lose [Irving], James obviously is soldiering through his ailments, we're down bodies, we're wounded, and for [Durant] to have the toughness, the mentality, that's what makes him one of the all-time greats. This is a signature performance for Kevin and it was beautiful to watch."