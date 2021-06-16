Andre Drummond Rejects Idea of Staying with Lakers on Minimum Contract in IG Exchange

AP Photo/Matt York

Andre Drummond didn't even play in the Los Angeles Lakers' season-ending Game 6 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the first round, but the idea of him coming back on a minimum deal is apparently outlandish.

He responded "you drunk" on Instagram when someone brought up such a notion, per Robert Marvi of Lakers Daily.

The Lakers added Drummond after he agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he started all 21 games he played for the Purple and Gold during the regular season.

At his best, he is someone who can control the glass, protect the rim and provide interior scoring, but he is also a poor shooter and clogs the lane for the likes of Anthony Davis and LeBron James when they attack the basket.

Even with solid regular-season averages of 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Lakers, Drummond didn't help the defending champions accomplish their goals in the playoffs and was a liability at times.

If he is going to come back, though, it may take more than the minimum for Los Angeles.