X

    Andre Drummond Rejects Idea of Staying with Lakers on Minimum Contract in IG Exchange

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 16, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt York

    Andre Drummond didn't even play in the Los Angeles Lakers' season-ending Game 6 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the first round, but the idea of him coming back on a minimum deal is apparently outlandish.

    He responded "you drunk" on Instagram when someone brought up such a notion, per Robert Marvi of Lakers Daily.

    The Lakers added Drummond after he agreed to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he started all 21 games he played for the Purple and Gold during the regular season.

    At his best, he is someone who can control the glass, protect the rim and provide interior scoring, but he is also a poor shooter and clogs the lane for the likes of Anthony Davis and LeBron James when they attack the basket.

    Even with solid regular-season averages of 11.9 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Lakers, Drummond didn't help the defending champions accomplish their goals in the playoffs and was a liability at times.

    If he is going to come back, though, it may take more than the minimum for Los Angeles.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Embiid Eligible for Supermax💰

      76ers star is now able to sign a 4-yr, $191M extension after making All-NBA 2nd team (ESPN)

      Embiid Eligible for Supermax💰
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Embiid Eligible for Supermax💰

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      🚨 All-NBA Teams Revealed

      Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic headline All-NBA selections. Full first, second and third teams below

      🚨 All-NBA Teams Revealed
      NBA logo
      NBA

      🚨 All-NBA Teams Revealed

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      James Harden Will Play Game 5

      Nets star (hamstring) is officially available tonight vs. Bucks

      James Harden Will Play Game 5
      NBA logo
      NBA

      James Harden Will Play Game 5

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      D-Lo Says Byron Scott Was 'An Idiot' as HC for Lakers

      D-Lo Says Byron Scott Was 'An Idiot' as HC for Lakers
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      D-Lo Says Byron Scott Was 'An Idiot' as HC for Lakers

      Christian Rivas
      via Silver Screen and Roll