Report: Luka Doncic Snapped at Mavs Exec, Team Concerned over Star's Future in DAL

Are Luka Doncic's days with the Dallas Mavericks numbered?

According to Tim Cato and Sam Amick of The Athletic, "multiple team sources" are concerned about Doncic's long-term future in Dallas, though he "has a healthy relationship with the Mavericks organization at large."

But things aren't perfect, according to the report. In February, Doncic "snapped" at director of quantitative research and development Haralabos Voulgaris after a turnover, saying, "Don't f--king tell me to calm down" after he interpreted a gesture as Voulgaris telling him to do so.

Later, Voulgaris said his gesture wasn't directed at Doncic alone, but the incident "only worsened an already inflamed relationship between the two."

Their poor relationship is based on more than one incident, per The Athletic. In April, Doncic told teammates Voulgaris was "quitting on them" after he departed a loss to the New York Knicks early.

Should the two-time All-Star make an All-NBA team for this season, he will be eligible for a supermax extension worth more than $200 million over five seasons, which would begin when his rookie deal concludes in a year.

He all but told reporters he plans to sign that deal, which he can do Aug. 6.

But the Mavericks, who haven't won a postseason series since they won a championship in 2011, are sorely in need of support for their star, and it doesn't seem as though things will change soon.

Governor Mark Cuban said after the team lost Game 7 of its first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers that he wasn't considering a coaching change. However, Rick Carlisle has interest in coaching the Milwaukee Bucks should the franchise part ways with Mike Budenholzer, per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

According to The Athletic, Voulgaris has overstepped his title and is considered "the most influential voice within the Mavericks front office."

With that much power, it appears Dallas could be at a standstill if the relationship between the front office and its franchise star doesn't improve.