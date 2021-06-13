X

    Bucks' Fiserv Forum Evacuated After Game 4 vs. Nets After False Fire Alarm

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2021

    AP Photo/Morry Gash File

    The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets didn't have much time to digest their Game 4 showdown inside Fiserv Forum.

    Malika Andrews of ESPN noted the building was evacuated shortly after Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters following the Bucks' 107-96 victory. After the players and staff were allowed back into the building, the Bucks confirmed the alarm was triggered by a mechanical issue and that there was no fire:

    On the court, Milwaukee evened the series at two games apiece as the pattern of the home team winning every game continued.

    Both teams will be back at Fiserv Forum for Game 6 on Thursday regardless of what happens in Tuesday's Game 5 in Brooklyn. The Bucks have all the momentum at this point following their second straight win thanks in large part to the overall play of Giannis Antetokounmpo.

    The two-time MVP finished Sunday's game with 34 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, while Khris Middleton (19 points, eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks) and Jrue Holiday (14 points, nine assists and three rebounds) provided critical secondary contributions.

    The biggest storyline, though, was the status of Kyrie Irving.

    Irving limped off the court with an ankle injury in the second quarter and didn't return. Nash told reporters X-rays were negative, but the guard will still undergo further testing and treatment.

    Brooklyn has already been without James Harden throughout this series because of a hamstring injury. If he and Irving remain out in what has turned into a best-of-three battle, the Nets' championship hopes will be in jeopardy.

