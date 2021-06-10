Oklahoma Defeats Florida State to Win 2021 Women's College World Series

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Oklahoma earned its fifth NCAA softball title in school history with a 5-1 win over Florida State in Game 3 of the Women’s College World Series finals.

Jayda Coleman had a home run and three RBI Thursday, while pitcher Giselle Juarez shut down the Seminoles in her second straight complete game.

That helped the Sooners take home their third Division I championship in the last five tournaments.

Oklahoma (56-4) had been arguably the top team throughout the year but faced a lot of resistance during the WCWS. The No. 1 seed ended winning six games while facing elimination in Oklahoma City, including the decisive Game 3, en route to a well-earned title.

National player of the year Jocelyn Alo has been Oklahoma's star throughout the season, and she set the tone early with a first-inning home run.

The slugger completed one of the best seasons in softball history with a .475 average and 34 home runs, also coming through when needed in the hunt for a championship.

As the game progressed, it was freshman Jayda Coleman who stepped up on the big stage with a solo home run and a two-RBI double to help stretch the lead.

The offensive production was more than enough for Juarez, who had another impressive showing in the circle after pitching a complete game Wednesday.

It took some good luck for Florida State to even get on the board as Sydney Sherrill's pop-up got lost in the sun:

The official scorecard called it an RBI double, but it was more about the defense than the offense.

Juarez was otherwise dominant and finished with seven strikeouts and one run allowed in seven innings.

Florida State had just one other hit besides the pop-up and couldn't do enough offensively to win the title.

Oklahoma entered the NCAA tournament as the No. 1 seed after losing just two games during the regular season. The Sooners barely slowed down from there and were clearly too difficult to stop in a double-elimination format despite losing their first game of the WCWS.