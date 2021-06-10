X

    2021 NFL Preseason Schedule Released: Full Team-by-team Matchups, Dates, Start Times

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

    The NFL has released its full preseason schedule ahead of the 2021 season, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

    Each team has three preseason games this year, with the exception of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys as they will play a fourth against each other in the Hall of Fame Game.

    The Aug. 5 preseason opener will be one of several preseason games in prime time:

    The regular season begins on Sept. 9 with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Cowboys.

    The Buccaneers will make their first appearance on the field as champions on Aug. 14 for a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team probably won't need much time to get up to speed after returning virtually every key player from last year's title run.

    The preseason could still be valuable for many players, especially after it was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    There will likely be a lot of eyes on rookie quarterbacks after five of them were taken in the first 15 picks of the draft—Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones.

    New quarterbacks will also try to get acclimated to the offense for potential contenders like the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It could lead to a busy summer as teams prepare for the new 17-game regular season.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      NFL Reveals Preseason Schedule

      Steelers and Cowboys kick off the preseason with HOF Game August 5. Tap for every team's schedule 📲

      NFL Reveals Preseason Schedule
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Reveals Preseason Schedule

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Nuk Questions WRs' Trade Value

      Hopkins gives take on Julio trade: 'I would like to see a first-round pick that could do what Julio and myself do'

      Nuk Questions WRs' Trade Value
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Nuk Questions WRs' Trade Value

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Fields to Sign Rookie Deal

      Bears and first-round QB agree to 4-yr, $18.87M fully guaranteed contract (NFL Network)

      Fields to Sign Rookie Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fields to Sign Rookie Deal

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Best Value Free Agents Still Available

      Plenty of high-upside options left on the market 🛒

      Best Value Free Agents Still Available
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Best Value Free Agents Still Available

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report