Alex Smith, Mark Sanchez Reportedly Audition for NFL Analyst Jobs at CBS

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

Two former NFL quarterbacks have reportedly received an audition with CBS Sports to potentially join the network as television analysts.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Alex Smith and Mark Sanchez were among four former players who auditioned with the network recently.

The others were Joey Galloway and Sean Lee.

Marchand noted that CBS Sports created an opening for a game analyst when it didn't renew Rich Gannon's contract at the end of the 2020 season, but it "does not feel as if it has to add someone" because of its talent depth.

Tony Romo, Charles Davis, Trent Green, James Lofton, Adam Archuleta, Tiki Barber and Jay Feely are among the analysts CBS Sports uses for its weekly NFL broadcasts.

One person who saw Smith's audition told Marchand he has the potential to be a "No. 2 or 3 game analyst."

Smith announced his retirement from the NFL in April after a 16-year playing career. Sanchez, who retired in July 2019, has worked as college football analyst at ESPN for the past two years.