Stephen A. Smith Responds to Kwame Brown, Breaks Down Video of Bloopers

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith responded to the challenge from former NBA player Kwame Brown during a rant Thursday on Stephen A's World.

"I don’t have a single negative thing to say about Kwame Brown, the person. Nothing personal," Smith said. "The only negative thing anybody said about Kwame Brown is that he couldn’t play a lick of basketball. News flash: That wasn’t a lie."

The feud began earlier this month when Brown took to Instagram Live to call out both Smith and Fox Sports 1's Skip Bayless (WARNING: LANGUAGE NSFW):

He continued to call out the television analyst in multiple videos, including one on Thursday.

Smith responded on Instagram, promising to address the issue in full during his ESPN+ show.

The "Mic Drop" segment then featured several lowlights for Brown's career, featuring numerous clips of dropped passes.

"I've got 15 minutes [of bad clips], I only showed you one," Smith said.

He continued to rip Brown as a player, clarifying that it's his job to critique poor performances on the basketball court.

Brown spent 12 years in the NBA but never lived up to expectations as the No. 1 pick in the 2001 draft. He averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over his career with seven organizations, only once reaching double figures in points.

The 39-year-old has gotten attention for himself in recent weeks by calling out those in the media, but it's clear Smith is standing by his statements.