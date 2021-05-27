X

    Stephen A. Smith Responds to Kwame Brown, Breaks Down Video of Bloopers

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 28, 2021

    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith responded to the challenge from former NBA player Kwame Brown during a rant Thursday on Stephen A's World.

    "I don’t have a single negative thing to say about Kwame Brown, the person. Nothing personal," Smith said. "The only negative thing anybody said about Kwame Brown is that he couldn’t play a lick of basketball. News flash: That wasn’t a lie."

    The feud began earlier this month when Brown took to Instagram Live to call out both Smith and Fox Sports 1's Skip Bayless (WARNING: LANGUAGE NSFW):

    He continued to call out the television analyst in multiple videos, including one on Thursday.

    Smith responded on Instagram, promising to address the issue in full during his ESPN+ show.

    The "Mic Drop" segment then featured several lowlights for Brown's career, featuring numerous clips of dropped passes.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "I've got 15 minutes [of bad clips], I only showed you one," Smith said.

    He continued to rip Brown as a player, clarifying that it's his job to critique poor performances on the basketball court.

    Brown spent 12 years in the NBA but never lived up to expectations as the No. 1 pick in the 2001 draft. He averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over his career with seven organizations, only once reaching double figures in points.

    The 39-year-old has gotten attention for himself in recent weeks by calling out those in the media, but it's clear Smith is standing by his statements.

    Related

      LaMelo Dropping NFTs Ahead of ROY Announcement

      LaMelo Dropping NFTs Ahead of ROY Announcement
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo Dropping NFTs Ahead of ROY Announcement

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Jazz Ban 3 Fans Indefinitely

      Three fans have been banned for a verbal altercation during last night's Game 2 vs. Grizzlies

      Jazz Ban 3 Fans Indefinitely
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jazz Ban 3 Fans Indefinitely

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      NBPA Issues Statement on Fan Behavior

      Players' union addresses fans' conduct after incidents with Russell Westbrook and Trae Young during playoffs

      NBPA Issues Statement on Fan Behavior
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBPA Issues Statement on Fan Behavior

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Players' Takes on Fans 🤔

      Our writer spoke to CJ McCollum, Jae Crowder and more to learn the good (and bad) of having fans back at games 📲

      NBA Players' Takes on Fans 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Players' Takes on Fans 🤔

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report