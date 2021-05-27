Stephen A. Smith Responds to Kwame Brown, Breaks Down Video of Bloopers

Stephen A. Smith Responds to Kwame Brown, Breaks Down Video of BloopersMay 28, 2021
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith responded to the challenge from former NBA player Kwame Brown during a rant Thursday on Stephen A's World.
"I don’t have a single negative thing to say about Kwame Brown, the person. Nothing personal," Smith said. "The only negative thing anybody said about Kwame Brown is that he couldn’t play a lick of basketball. News flash: That wasn’t a lie."
The feud began earlier this month when Brown took to Instagram Live to call out both Smith and Fox Sports 1's Skip Bayless (WARNING: LANGUAGE NSFW):
He continued to call out the television analyst in multiple videos, including one on Thursday.
Smith responded on Instagram, promising to address the issue in full during his ESPN+ show.
The "Mic Drop" segment then featured several lowlights for Brown's career, featuring numerous clips of dropped passes.
"I've got 15 minutes [of bad clips], I only showed you one," Smith said.
He continued to rip Brown as a player, clarifying that it's his job to critique poor performances on the basketball court.
Brown spent 12 years in the NBA but never lived up to expectations as the No. 1 pick in the 2001 draft. He averaged 6.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over his career with seven organizations, only once reaching double figures in points.
The 39-year-old has gotten attention for himself in recent weeks by calling out those in the media, but it's clear Smith is standing by his statements.
