Packers' Aaron Jones Dedicating 'The Rest of My Career' to Late Father Alvin

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones told reporters on Tuesday that he is dedicating the rest of his NFL career to his late father, Alvin Jones Sr., who died from complications of COVID-19 on April 6.

TMZ Sports provided Jones' remarks, which were made following the team's offseason team activities on Tuesday.

"The rest of my career will be dedicated to my father. I mean, he's the reason I started playing football. He's what kept me going so many times when, as a kid, you want to give up, he's what kept me going."

"So, like I said, I'm going to dedicate the rest of my career to him."

Jones also said that his father has "the best seat in the house. I know he's up there watching me," per Lily Zhao of Fox 6.

The running back also mentioned how his Packers teammates, in addition to the organization, are looking out for him.

"I have a locker room full of brothers here who are making sure I'm OK," Jones said. "So, some nights I'm there with them on their couch and different things like that. So, that's what this game is all about. Having your brothers around you."

He added: "I'm thankful for all those guys in the locker room to the upstairs management who've made sure that I'm OK and continue to check on me."

Per Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times, Jones' father was a 29-year military veteran who had retired and was a consistent presence at his son's games.

The two were very close, and Jones penned a moving Players' Tribune article about his father in June 2020, saying in part:

"And the truth for me is that I’ve had a bigger man to look up to all my life, setting the example, leading the way. My dad is the greatest man I’ve ever encountered. The things he’s done for me in my life — he’s been there every step of the way. He taught me everything. He taught me to keep God first — that with God, anything is possible. He taught me to believe in myself.

"He showed me how a man’s supposed to be a man."

Jones amassed 1,459 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns for the 2020 Packers. In April, the Packers signed the impending free agent to a four-year, $48 million contract.

The 26-year-old out of UTEP has played his entire four-year career in Green Bay, rushing for 5.2 career yards per carry.