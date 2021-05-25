Cardinals' J.J. Watt, Reebok Unveil 'JJ IV Valor' Sneaker Honoring Pat Tillman

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

The latest of J.J. Watt's signature shoe releases recognizes the late Pat Tillman, the former Arizona Cardinals safety who left the NFL to enlist in the United States Army and was killed in action in 2004.

Watt, who moved to the Cardinals this offseason, started the design process on the shoe prior to joining the team. He consulted Tillman's widow, Marie, "to ensure the end result would be a meaningful and worthy tribute to her late husband," according to a press release (via ESPN.com).

Watt is donating all of his proceeds from the sale of the shoe—named the JJ IV Valor—to the Pat Tillman Foundation, and Reebok is donating $10 for every pair sold (up to $10,000).

The shoe, which will go on sale Thursday, has multiple features that honor Tillman, including inscriptions with his initials and jersey number.

"What he stood for, who he was and everything about his legacy is unbelievable to me," Watt said.