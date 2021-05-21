Central Michigan QB John Keller Released from Hospital Almost 1 Month After Shooting

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Central Michigan quarterback John Keller has been released from the hospital nearly one month after he was shot in the chest during a gathering at an off-campus apartment complex in the early-morning hours of Saturday, April 24.

John's father, Ray Keller, confirmed the news on Twitter:

Keller was in the intensive care unit following the shooting, and he was also on a ventilator for seven days, per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

Ray Keller spoke with VanHaaren Friday and relayed that he was driving his son home, where he would continue his recovery.

Detroit native Kenneth Thomas has been arrested and arraigned in connection with shooting Keller, as well as 23-year-old CMU senior Tyler Bunting, per Terry Camp of Flint, Michigan's ABC affiliate. The shooting occurred at the Deerfield Village Apartments in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

Thomas pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $1 million bond. He is facing 10 charges, including two for assault with intent to murder.

Christian Booher of Central Michigan Life provided details, citing an Isabella County Sheriff's Office press release:

"Thomas is believed to have been at the party for a short time before a fight broke out. During the fight, Thomas went to his vehicle, retrieved a gun and fired upon returning to the party.

"According to the press release, Thomas and several others had come to Mount Pleasant April 23 to socialize at local establishments. After the establishments closed, Thomas and others heard about the gathering at Deerfield.

"The press release states that Thomas and his accomplices have no connection to Central Michigan University or the Mount Pleasant area."

Keller was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center, per Booher.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help for his medical expenses, and an excerpt written by fundraiser organizer Lauren Rhodes says Keller was a hero that night:

"For those of you who do not know, the individual who shot John on April 24th, was taken into custody yesterday. When the assailant showed up at Deerfield Village Apartments early Saturday morning, John took heroic actions to prevent him from entering into the building to shoot other individuals. John is a hero and he deserves our support and prayers."

Keller, a 6'1", 203-pound quarterback out of Canton, Ohio, walked on at the University of Cincinnati in 2018. He left the Bearcats for Pearl River Community College in 2019 before going to Central Michigan in 2020. Keller did not play last season because of NCAA transfer requirements.