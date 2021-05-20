Morgan Moses Released by WFT amid Trade Rumors

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is releasing tackles Morgan Moses and Geron Christian, the team announced Thursday.

The report comes two days after ESPN's John Keim noted the team had given Moses permission to seek a trade. WFT could save $7.75 million in cap space by trading or releasing the offensive tackle.

Moses, 30, was Washington's third-round pick in 2014 out of Virginia and has started every game since 2015.

According to Pro Football Reference, Moses has been on the field for at least 92 percent of WFT's offensive snaps over the last six seasons. He had two years left on his contract in Washington and was owed $7.75 million for each remaining season.

Moses will now count $1.9 million towards Washington's dead cap as the team continues to rebuild its offensive line after tying for the second-most sacks allowed in 2020 (50). The offense ranked as the third-worst in football overall with 317.3 yards per game last year.

To fix that, head coach Ron Rivera has added the likes of Charles Leno Jr., Samuel Cosmi and Ereck Flowers. Saahdiq Charles is also expected to return to the line after playing just two games in 2020 before suffering a dislocated kneecap.

Christian, 24, was Washington's third-round pick (No. 74 overall) in 2018 out of Louisville and posted six starts last year. He was owed $920,000 this year and was slated to reach unrestricted free agency following the 2021 campaign.

He'll count $242,248 towards Washington's dead cap as he hits the market a year early and looks for his next opportunity in the NFL.