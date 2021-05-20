X

    Morgan Moses Released by WFT amid Trade Rumors

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 21, 2021

    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Washington Football Team is releasing tackles Morgan Moses and Geron Christian, the team announced Thursday.

    The report comes two days after ESPN's John Keim noted the team had given Moses permission to seek a trade. WFT could save $7.75 million in cap space by trading or releasing the offensive tackle.

    Moses, 30, was Washington's third-round pick in 2014 out of Virginia and has started every game since 2015. 

    According to Pro Football Reference, Moses has been on the field for at least 92 percent of WFT's offensive snaps over the last six seasons. He had two years left on his contract in Washington and was owed $7.75 million for each remaining season. 

    Moses will now count $1.9 million towards Washington's dead cap as the team continues to rebuild its offensive line after tying for the second-most sacks allowed in 2020 (50). The offense ranked as the third-worst in football overall with 317.3 yards per game last year. 

    To fix that, head coach Ron Rivera has added the likes of Charles Leno Jr., Samuel Cosmi and Ereck Flowers. Saahdiq Charles is also expected to return to the line after playing just two games in 2020 before suffering a dislocated kneecap. 

    Christian, 24, was Washington's third-round pick (No. 74 overall) in 2018 out of Louisville and posted six starts last year. He was owed $920,000 this year and was slated to reach unrestricted free agency following the 2021 campaign. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He'll count $242,248 towards Washington's dead cap as he hits the market a year early and looks for his next opportunity in the NFL. 

    Related

      Peyton Manning Hopes Rodgers, Packers 'Can Get It Worked Out'

      Peyton Manning Hopes Rodgers, Packers 'Can Get It Worked Out'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Peyton Manning Hopes Rodgers, Packers 'Can Get It Worked Out'

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Snyder Talks New WFT Stadium

      Washington owner says he has 'big plans' to have a new stadium completed by 2027; plans to tour venues in US and Europe (TMZ)

      Snyder Talks New WFT Stadium
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Snyder Talks New WFT Stadium

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Henry Wants Julio in TEN 🗣️

      Derrick Henry responds to our tweet asking which team would be the most dangerous with Jones: 'TITAN TF UP ⚔'

      Henry Wants Julio in TEN 🗣️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Henry Wants Julio in TEN 🗣️

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Bills Add to Their Staff

      Sophia Lewin hired as offensive assistant, Andrea Gosper hired as player personnel coordinator

      Bills Add to Their Staff
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bills Add to Their Staff

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report