    Video: Yankees' Gerrit Cole Sets MLB Record with 59 Strikeouts Since Last Walk

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    Gerrit Cole didn't waste much time setting a record.

    He struck out the side of Nick Solak, Nate Lowe and Joey Gallo in the first inning of Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com noted that gave the New York Yankees ace 59 strikeouts since his last walk, which set a record.

    Coby Green of SNY explained Curt Schilling set the record of 56 straight strikeouts between walks in 2002 until Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes broke it earlier this year with 58.

    Cole is now the second pitcher to break Schilling's mark this year, continuing his dominance to start the season.

    Entering play Monday, he had a 1.37 ERA, an American League-leading 0.68 WHIP and 78 strikeouts in 52.2 innings.

