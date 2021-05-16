Rapper J. Cole Scores in Debut; Patriots BBC Win in Basketball Africa League Opener

AP Photo/Gerry Broome

J. Cole made his Basketball Africa League debut, appearing for Rwanda's Patriots BBC in their 83-60 win over the Rivers Hoopers from Nigeria.

The rapper, whose real name is Jermaine Cole, finished with three points in the game.

He checked in during the first quarter and got onto the scoreboard with a putback after a fast break.

Cole continued to hold his own on both ends, seeing extended minutes off the bench while looking like a valuable role player.

He nailed his only free-throw attempt after going to the line following a technical foul.

There were more struggles in the second half, missing a running layup and a three-point shot while also giving away some turnovers. Cole still got an assist on a fast break and helped his team finish off a blowout victory in the first game of the tournament.

The 36-year-old agreed to a deal with the club this week for the continental competition, bringing added attention to a team that has won its domestic league in each of the last five years before qualifying for the BAL.

The Patriots also feature former North Carolina State standout Brandon Costner and look like they could be a top contender during this event's inaugural season.

J. Cole can also help on the floor having showcased his basketball ability in the past at celebrity contests and even pickup games. He detailed his dream of reaching the NBA last year in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

He was at least able to get his first taste of professional basketball at the BAL. After also dropping his latest album The Off-Season, it's been quite a week for the superstar.