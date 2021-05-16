X

    Rapper J. Cole Scores in Debut; Patriots BBC Win in Basketball Africa League Opener

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 16, 2021

    AP Photo/Gerry Broome

    J. Cole made his Basketball Africa League debut, appearing for Rwanda's Patriots BBC in their 83-60 win over the Rivers Hoopers from Nigeria. 

    The rapper, whose real name is Jermaine Cole, finished with three points in the game.

    He checked in during the first quarter and got onto the scoreboard with a putback after a fast break.

    Cole continued to hold his own on both ends, seeing extended minutes off the bench while looking like a valuable role player.

    He nailed his only free-throw attempt after going to the line following a technical foul.

    There were more struggles in the second half, missing a running layup and a three-point shot while also giving away some turnovers. Cole still got an assist on a fast break and helped his team finish off a blowout victory in the first game of the tournament.

    The 36-year-old agreed to a deal with the club this week for the continental competition, bringing added attention to a team that has won its domestic league in each of the last five years before qualifying for the BAL.

    The Patriots also feature former North Carolina State standout Brandon Costner and look like they could be a top contender during this event's inaugural season.

    J. Cole can also help on the floor having showcased his basketball ability in the past at celebrity contests and even pickup games. He detailed his dream of reaching the NBA last year in an essay for The Players' Tribune.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He was at least able to get his first taste of professional basketball at the BAL. After also dropping his latest album The Off-Season, it's been quite a week for the superstar.

    Related

      Every Major Award Picks 🏆

      The B/R NBA staff names the league's MVP, Rookie of the Year, DPOY and more ➡️

      Every Major Award Picks 🏆
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Every Major Award Picks 🏆

      Bleacher Report NBA Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC 262 Expert Predictions 🔮

      Our staff reveals main card picks for Saturday's PPV

      UFC 262 Expert Predictions 🔮
      Featured logo
      Featured

      UFC 262 Expert Predictions 🔮

      Tom Taylor
      via Bleacher Report

      Awards for Every NBA Team 🏆

      We pick MVP, DPOY, best newcomer for each squad this season.

      Tap in 📲

      Awards for Every NBA Team 🏆
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Awards for Every NBA Team 🏆

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      NHL Playoff Power Rankings 📊

      🔥 Road to the Cup starts tomorrow 📈 West Division is a powerhouse 📲 See where every team stands

      NHL Playoff Power Rankings 📊
      Featured logo
      Featured

      NHL Playoff Power Rankings 📊

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report