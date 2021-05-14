Browns' Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: My Heart Is '100% Healthy' Despite Predraft Reports

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah told reporters Friday that his heart is "100 percent healthy" in response to predraft reports that he received medical red flags from teams.

ESPN's Adam Schefter outlined the reported concerns:

Owusu-Koramoah was widely considered a surefire first-round draft pick. The ex-Notre Dame linebacker was 19th on the NFL Mock Draft Database's consensus big board, and the B/R NFL scouting department ranked him 14th overall.

However, Owusu-Koramoah slipped to the back half of the second round, and Cleveland nabbed him at No. 52.

Owusu-Koramoah noted he couldn't control the reports and cleared up any confusion regarding his health.

"It's not an issue," Owusu-Koramoah said Friday (h/t ESPN.com's Jake Trotter) before the Browns' first rookie minicamp practice. "You can see that going through the protocol, going through the tests, going through the EKGs and going through the past MRIs and things like that.

"It's not something that I am worried about. I am looking forward to getting on the field and going."

Owusu-Koramoah could become one of the draft's biggest steals if he lives up to the predraft hype.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compared him to Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr., an All-Pro during his rookie season in 2018.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com ranked him 15th on his big board and praised his versatility.

"He can play Will linebacker, safety or even cover in the slot," Jeremiah wrote. "He's very fluid and twitchy to mirror tight ends, backs or slot receivers. He's very aware as a zone dropper and he's an explosive blitzer off the edge. He is quick to key/read before dipping under blocks on the front side against the run."

Jeremiah added that "JOK" is "built for a pass-happy NFL."

The Browns are looking to improve upon an 11-5 season that ended with a 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional playoffs.