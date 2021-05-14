Trey Lance to Wear No. 5 After 49ers Pick QB 3rd Overall in 2021 NFL Draft

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

The San Francisco 49ers announced Friday that rookie quarterback Trey Lance will wear jersey No. 5 in 2021.

San Francisco selected Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft out of North Dakota State, making him the third quarterback off the board after the Jacksonville Jaguars took Trevor Lawrence and the New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson.

Lance has a long history with No. 5, having worn it during his collegiate playing days with the Bison.

While Lance only started 17 games at North Dakota State due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the 2020 FCS season, he enjoyed a great deal of success.

In 2019, Lance went undefeated in 16 games as the starter and led the Bison to an FCS national championship. He also completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and no interceptions, while rushing for 1,100 yards and 14 scores.

Lance's dual-threat ability compelled the Niners to trade up to No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL draft and take him over other highly touted quarterback prospects such as Ohio State's Justin Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones.

The 49ers still have Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster, and it is possible he will start under center for all or some of the 2021 NFL season while Lance develops.

Regardless of when Lance gets the chance, it is only a matter of time, as head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch took him with the intention of Lance being their future face of the franchise.