    Report: John Tortorella Won't Return as Blue Jackets Head Coach Next Season

    Adam WellsMay 9, 2021

    Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    After a last-place finish in the Central Division this season, John Tortorella's time as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets has reportedly come to an end. 

    Per Alex Portzline of The Athletic, Tortorella told the Blue Jackets he won't return to the team with his contract set to expire this summer.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

