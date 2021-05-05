Alejandro Villanueva Talks Leaving Steelers to Sign Contract with Run-First Ravens

Alejandro Villanueva Talks Leaving Steelers to Sign Contract with Run-First RavensMay 6, 2021
Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva seems rather excited to join a new scheme after signing a two-year, $14 million deal with his previous club's biggest rival.
The newest member of the Baltimore Ravens believes fitting into the team's run-first offense won't be a problem—it'll be an advantage:
Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley
Alejandro Villanueva said it's better for linemen to play for a run-first team like the Ravens. <br><br>"I’m assuming it’s not as much fun for the receivers because they’re not getting all of the catches, they’re making the Tik Toks and and they’re having fun on their social media."
Baltimore had the best rushing attack in the league last year with 191.9 yards per game. More than 20 yards more per game than the second-best running team in the Tennessee Titans.
Pittsburgh ranked last in rushing offense in 2021 with 84.4 yards per game.
It's clear from Villanueva's comments he thinks players like his former Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster might not enjoy playing in a scheme like the Ravens' as much given the lack of a spotlight, though Smith-Schuster would have plenty of time for TikToks—he's as big a social media star as he is a Pro Bowl talent.
Villanueva will have at least two games against the Steelers to prove how much he's enjoying his new club's scheme.
NFL Memo on Injured Players 👀
League sent memo saying teams have no obligation to provide salary if a player gets hurt 'working out on his own'