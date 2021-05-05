    Alejandro Villanueva Talks Leaving Steelers to Sign Contract with Run-First Ravens

    Blake SchusterContributor IMay 6, 2021

    Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

    Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva seems rather excited to join a new scheme after signing a two-year, $14 million deal with his previous club's biggest rival. 

    The newest member of the Baltimore Ravens believes fitting into the team's run-first offense won't be a problem—it'll be an advantage:

    Baltimore had the best rushing attack in the league last year with 191.9 yards per game. More than 20 yards more per game than the second-best running team in the Tennessee Titans.

    Pittsburgh ranked last in rushing offense in 2021 with 84.4 yards per game.

    It's clear from Villanueva's comments he thinks players like his former Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster might not enjoy playing in a scheme like the Ravens' as much given the lack of a spotlight, though Smith-Schuster would have plenty of time for TikToks—he's as big a social media star as he is a Pro Bowl talent.

    Villanueva will have at least two games against the Steelers to prove how much he's enjoying his new club's scheme. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NFL Memo on Injured Players 👀

      League sent memo saying teams have no obligation to provide salary if a player gets hurt 'working out on his own'

      NFL Memo on Injured Players 👀
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Memo on Injured Players 👀

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      A-Rod Mocked GM in Group Texts

      Rodgers mocked Gutekunst by calling him ‘Jerry Krause’ from the MJ-era Bulls in team group chats (The Athletic)

      A-Rod Mocked GM in Group Texts
      NFL logo
      NFL

      A-Rod Mocked GM in Group Texts

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Packers Mad at Other Teams

      Green Bay is upset the 49ers and Broncos may have contacted Aaron Rodgers about playing for them (ESPN)

      Packers Mad at Other Teams
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers Mad at Other Teams

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Miami Is Ready to Contend in the AFC 😤

      The rebuild is over. @Gagnon breaks down a loaded Dolphins squad ready to make a big run ➡️

      Miami Is Ready to Contend in the AFC 😤
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Miami Is Ready to Contend in the AFC 😤

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report