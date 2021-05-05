Alejandro Villanueva Talks Leaving Steelers to Sign Contract with Run-First Ravens

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva seems rather excited to join a new scheme after signing a two-year, $14 million deal with his previous club's biggest rival.

The newest member of the Baltimore Ravens believes fitting into the team's run-first offense won't be a problem—it'll be an advantage:

Baltimore had the best rushing attack in the league last year with 191.9 yards per game. More than 20 yards more per game than the second-best running team in the Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh ranked last in rushing offense in 2021 with 84.4 yards per game.

It's clear from Villanueva's comments he thinks players like his former Steelers teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster might not enjoy playing in a scheme like the Ravens' as much given the lack of a spotlight, though Smith-Schuster would have plenty of time for TikToks—he's as big a social media star as he is a Pro Bowl talent.

Villanueva will have at least two games against the Steelers to prove how much he's enjoying his new club's scheme.