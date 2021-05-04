Report: Ex-Steelers OT Alejandro Villanueva, Ravens Agree to 2-Year, $14M Contract

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal and noted it carries $8 million in guarantees. Villanueva, 32, spent the last seven seasons with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.