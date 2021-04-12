Carson Wentz Described 'As Smarter Than Most' Eagles Coaches by Insider

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Many issues contributed to a poor 2020 season for quarterback Carson Wentz, and one could have been his disconnect with the coaching staff.

Sheil Kapadia, Bo Wulf and Zach Berman of The Athletic provided a breakdown as part of an examination of the organizational issues surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles:

"The relationship between head coach and quarterback deteriorated as things went south in 2020. One source described Wentz as smarter than most of the coaches on staff, but that meant he wanted to control the game at the line of scrimmage with checks and audibles. His pre-snap orchestrations led to confusion among the other players and resulted in guys not being on the same page. [Doug] Pederson struggled to find a balance between empowering Wentz and reining him in."

Wentz struggled through his 12 starts last year, throwing just 16 touchdowns while leading the NFL with 15 interceptions. He was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason, clearing a path for Jalen Hurts to take over under center.

The move came less than two years after the Eagles gave Wentz a four-year, $128 million extension.

Other sources told The Athletic the loss of Frank Reich contributed to Wentz's regression.

Reich was the Eagles' offensive coordinator during Wentz's first two years in the NFL, including during the 2017 Super Bowl season. Wentz was an MVP candidate that season before getting injured, totaling 33 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 13 games.

Reich became the head coach of Indianapolis in 2018 and will now get a chance to reunite with Wentz.

Other reported issues for Philadelphia—including lack of depth at receiver and on the offensive line after draft misses—shouldn't be as much of a problem with the Colts, who have a strong O-line and T.Y. Hilton and Michael Pittman Jr. at wideout.