Bruins' Updated Lines After Taylor Hall, Mike Reilly Trades

The Boston Bruins are loading up for the stretch run of the 2020-21 season.

First, the Ottawa Senators announced they traded defenseman Mike Reilly to the Bruins for a 2022 third-round draft pick. Then, Elliotte Friedman and Darren Dreger of TSN reported the Bruins acquired forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres for a second-round draft pick and forward Anders Bjork.

That's certainly one way to react to Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Here is a look at how the lines could unfold following the moves, per NBC Sports. It should be noted that currently injured players are not included on the list and could clearly change the lineup once they return.

Line 1: Taylor Hall (LW), Patrice Bergeron (C), Jake DeBrusk (RW)

Line 2: Brad Marchand (LW), David Krejci (C), Craig Smith (RW)

Line 3: Nick Ritchie (LW), Charlie Coyle (C), Jack Studnicka (RW)

Line 4: Chris Wagner (W), Greg McKegg (C), David Pastrnak (W)

Defensemen Pairing 1: Mike Reilly, Jeremy Lauzon

Defensemen Pairing 2: Kevan Miller, Jarred Tinordi

Defensemen Pairing 3: Connor Clifton, Jakub Zboril

The Reilly trade doesn't look like a massive move on paper, but it comes at an ideal time for the Bruins.

Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo are all sidelined, not to mention goaltenders Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak. The defense was brutal against the Capitals, so adding veteran depth to the blue line could be key as Boston looks to shore up its playoff position.

Reilly also has a career-best 19 points through 40 games this season, underscoring his ability to impact the game on both ends of the ice while being involved as a playmaker who continues to cycle the puck while on the attack.

Yet it is Hall who stands out the most.

After all, the two-time All-Star and 2017-18 Hart Memorial Trophy winner is one of the most dangerous offensive players in the league when playing at his best. He isn't that far removed from finishing his MVP season with 93 points on 39 goals and 54 assists and will now be surrounded by plenty of talent.

The Bruis may ultimately keep Brad Marchand paired with Patrice Bergeron because of familiarity and shared success, but Hall is talented enough to make an impact on any of Boston's lines.

Playing for a contender could help Hall find his form again after he posted 19 points in 37 games for a struggling Sabres club.

Boston is in something of a precarious situation with 48 points, which is good enough for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division. The New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers both have 44 points, meaning the Bruins are closer to missing the postseason entirely than they are the first-place Capitals and New York Islanders (58 points).

Sunday's flurry of moves should help them reach the playoffs, where their additional firepower should be plenty dangerous, especially if they're healthy.