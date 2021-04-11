Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: 'Belief' Is Browns Will Sign Star to Contract on Monday

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is reportedly working towards a contract with the Cleveland Browns and may have a deal in place as soon as Monday, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Clowney, 28, is coming off a lone season with the Tennessee Titans. He posted 19 combined tackles, four pass deflections, one forced fumble and had six quarterback hits in eight games.

Spotrac projects Clowney's market value at $6.5 million per year. The former No. 1 overall pick signed for one year and $13 million with the Titans last offseason on an incentive-laden deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Browns made "a substantial offer" to Clowney last year but couldn't get the defender interested in joining the team.

“I think they’ve been the most aggressive team with him financially,” Schefter told ESPN Cleveland last year (h/t NBC Sports Northwest). “And I just think he has balked at going to Cleveland for whatever reason. I think he’s been hesitant to go because if he wasn’t, he would’ve gone already because it’s the most money. It’s the richest offer on the table and he hasn’t taken it. So why is that? I don’t know. Is that not wanting to be in that city? Is that a lack of belief in the organization? I don’t know what it is."

A year later any lingering questions appear to have been answered.

The Browns are coming off their first playoff appearance since 2002 and finished with the 17th-best defense in the league (358.4 yards allowed per game). The Titans posted the fifth-worst defense in the league (398.3 yards allowed per game) last season.

A knee injury in November halted Clowney from helping improve that defense as Tennessee was forced to place him on injured reserve, ending his season. After the Titans him go in free agency, Clowney appears ready to join a Browns team looking to contend in the AFC North once again.