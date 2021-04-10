    Deshaun Watson's Trade Value Has Reportedly 'Cratered' Amid Civil Lawsuits

    Adam WellsApril 10, 2021

    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    The ongoing legal situation for Deshaun Watson has reportedly caused his trade value around the NFL to plummet. 

    On Saturday morning's SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said the Houston Texans star's trade value has "cratered."

    Watson has been accused of sexual assault or misconduct in 22 different civil lawsuits that have been filed since March 16.

    Per ESPN's Sarah Barshop, the Houston Police Department announced on April 2 it has opened an investigation into Watson after a complaint was filed against him.  

    The announcement didn't specify what Watson was accused of in the complaint. 

    In addition to the lawsuits and police investigation, the NFL informed the Texans on March 18 that it was investigating the allegations against Watson under the personal conduct policy. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in January that Watson formally requested a trade from the Texans amid ongoing frustration with the direction of the organization. 

    Prior to the allegations and lawsuits against Watson, Schefter reported Houston was telling interested teams it wasn't going to trade the 25-year-old. 

    Watson has spent his entire NFL career with the Texans after being selected No. 12 overall in the 2017 draft. 

