    Mets' Francisco Lindor Signs Endorsement Contract as Face of Oakley Baseball Program

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 8, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Oakley

    Francisco Lindor will debut more than just his skills on the New York diamond Thursday.

    Oakley announced the New York Mets shortstop is the face of its baseball program the same day as the Mets' home opener against the Miami Marlins and Lindor's first home game in front of the fans in the Big Apple.

    As part of the endorsement deal, Lindor will debut the Encoder sport-performance eyewear and feature in the "Be Who You Are" campaign that gives a platform to those who are from or live in Queens, New York.

    BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester is also featured in the campaign.

    Lindor is the new face of the Mets after he joined them this offseason following six years with Cleveland. He was a four-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glover and two-time Silver Slugger who helped lead Cleveland to the 2016 World Series during his time with the American League Central team.

    He also figures to be a key part of the Mets for the foreseeable future after he agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension in March.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Knee-Jerk Reactions to MLB's First Week

      @JoelReuter reacts to the good and bad from the first week of the 2021 season

      Knee-Jerk Reactions to MLB's First Week
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Knee-Jerk Reactions to MLB's First Week

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      1 Word to Describe MLB Teams So Far ☝️

      Summarizing every squad's start after one week with one word only 📲

      1 Word to Describe MLB Teams So Far ☝️
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      1 Word to Describe MLB Teams So Far ☝️

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report

      Babe Ruth's Handwritten Letter to Mistress from 1922 Sells for $201K

      Babe Ruth's Handwritten Letter to Mistress from 1922 Sells for $201K
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Babe Ruth's Handwritten Letter to Mistress from 1922 Sells for $201K

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Most Active Teams at the Trade Deadline 🔮

      Early predictions for MLB buyers and sellers at the July 31 trade deadline 📲

      Most Active Teams at the Trade Deadline 🔮
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Most Active Teams at the Trade Deadline 🔮

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report