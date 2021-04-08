Mets' Francisco Lindor Signs Endorsement Contract as Face of Oakley Baseball Program

Oakley

Francisco Lindor will debut more than just his skills on the New York diamond Thursday.

Oakley announced the New York Mets shortstop is the face of its baseball program the same day as the Mets' home opener against the Miami Marlins and Lindor's first home game in front of the fans in the Big Apple.

As part of the endorsement deal, Lindor will debut the Encoder sport-performance eyewear and feature in the "Be Who You Are" campaign that gives a platform to those who are from or live in Queens, New York.

BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester is also featured in the campaign.

Lindor is the new face of the Mets after he joined them this offseason following six years with Cleveland. He was a four-time All-Star, two-time Gold Glover and two-time Silver Slugger who helped lead Cleveland to the 2016 World Series during his time with the American League Central team.

He also figures to be a key part of the Mets for the foreseeable future after he agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension in March.