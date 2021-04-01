Carlos Correa: Contract Extension Talks with Astros 'Didn't Get Close at All'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa told reporters that long-term contract talks with the team "didn't get close at all," per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Correa and the Astros agreed to a one-year, $11.7 million contract that led to the two sides avoiding arbitration for this year. However, Correa will no longer be under team control after this season, allowing him to enter free agency for the first time in his career.

The Astros reportedly offered Correa a six-year, $120 million contract in March, per Jon Heyman of WFAN Sports Radio and MLB Network, but the 26-year-old turned the deal down.

Correa has been a core member of the Astros' resurgence ever since the team broke the franchise down and built it back up in the early 2010s. The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2012 won the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year and also made the 2017 All-Star Game.

During the latter year, the Astros won their first and only World Series title. Correa hit a career-high .315 with a .941 OPS that season. He also hit five playoff home runs.

Injuries have prevented Correa from reaching his true potential in the bigs. The Puerto Rico native sat 192 games from the 2017-19 seasons, but he did play 58 of a possible 60 games last year.

Correa hit .264 with five home runs and 25 RBI during the pandemic-shortened season but dominated in the playoffs once again, hitting six homers in three rounds.