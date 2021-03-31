Michael Jordan, Jordan Brand Announce $1M in Grants to Fight Systemic Racism

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand have announced $1 million in community grants as part of their $100 million pledge to fight systemic racism against Black people. Applications for the grants open Wednesday.

"Since announcing our commitment to the Black community in June of 2020, we've been focused on two things—action and impact," said Craig Williams, president of Jordan Brand. "I'm excited about the impact these grants will have in local communities. We know that when we create positive change for the Black community, it benefits everyone."

Applications will be open through April 30. According to the press release, "All U.S.-based 501(c)(3) organizations working to improve outcomes for the Black community, with an annual budget of $3 million per year or less, are encouraged to apply."