James Harden Says Nets Will Be 'Scary Hours' When Kyrie Irving Returns

Sarah Stier

James Harden is already having a blast as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

The former Houston Rockets star debuted with his new team Saturday, posting 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds as the Nets defeated the Orlando Magic 122-115.

What made the win all the more impressive was the fact that Brooklyn's starting lineup is still missing Kyrie Irving—who is awaiting clearance to return to play after taking a personal leave.

“I’m so excited for Ky to get back," Harden said after the game. "He’s a key piece to what we’re trying to do. The chemistry, the sooner we can build that, the sooner we can be on the court together, it’s going to be scary hours.”

Harden repeated that sentiment on his Instagram story only a few minutes later.

Considering Kevin Durant poured in 42 points and Joe Harris added 17, it shouldn't take much work for Irving to regain his rhythm, particularly if Harden keeps passing like he did Saturday.

After how poorly things ended in Houston, Harden's fresh start is off to a strong beginning, and he hasn't even played with one of his most pivotal teammates yet.