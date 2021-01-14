    Raiders Owner Mark Davis Buys WNBA's Las Vegas Aces from MGM

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJanuary 15, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis smiles before an NFL football game between the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

    Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis announced Thursday he has agreed to purchase the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces:

    George Kliavkoff, MGM Resorts International's president of entertainment and sports, confirmed the sale, which still requires approval from the WNBA Board of Governors.

    Davis moved the Raiders to Las Vegas in 2020 after the NFL team spent the previous 25 seasons in Oakland.

    The Aces are also relatively new to the city, moving from San Antonio ahead of the 2018 season after being bought by MGM Resorts.

    The Aces have become one of the top teams in the WNBA, leading the league with an 18-4 record last season. League MVP A'ja Wilson took the squad to the 2020 WNBA Finals, where it lost to the Seattle Storm.

    Davis has been a regular at games as part of his immersion in the Las Vegas sports scene. As Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press noted (via Yahoo Sports), the Raiders purchased 1,600 tickets during the 2019 season to distribute to kids.

    "The Aces are like the Raiders' sisters, and the [NHL's] Golden Knights are like our brothers," Davis said in 2018.

    He is now set to control two professional teams in Las Vegas.

