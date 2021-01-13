Nets', Rockets' Updated Draft Pick List After James Harden Blockbuster Trade

Nets', Rockets' Updated Draft Pick List After James Harden Blockbuster TradeJanuary 14, 2021
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly acquired James Harden in a blockbuster four-team trade Wednesday, but the Houston Rockets are set up well in the draft going forward.
According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the Rockets will receive Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and four pick swaps. The Indiana Pacers land Caris LeVert and a second-round pick, while the Cleveland Cavaliers get Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince.
The deal helps shape the landscape of the 2020-21 season with the Nets becoming instant contenders, while Oladipo and LeVert could become impact players on different playoff teams.
It also creates significant movement for the future with a lot of draft capital changing teams.
All of the picks involved are unprotected as well, according to Charania. Though the Nets are expected to contend this year, we have seen unprotected picks turn into early lottery selections in the past.
We might not see the impact of this deal for several years, but it could have lasting effects for both Brooklyn and Houston.
Here is the latest regarding the upcoming draft picks for each team (h/t Bobby Marks of ESPN).
Houston Rockets
First round
- 2021: 1-4 Own or swap with Brooklyn; or least favorable of Houston (if 5-30), Miami and Oklahoma City and two most favorable to Oklahoma City; Has Detroit (if 17-30); Has Portland (if 15-30)
- 2022: Own; Has Brooklyn; Has Milwaukee (if 11-30); Has Detroit (if 17-30) and not already settled; Has Portland (if 15-30) and not already settled
- 2023: Own or swap with Brooklyn; Detroit (if 19-30) and not already settled; Has Portland (if 15-30) and not already settled; Has Washington (if 15-30)
- 2024: 1-4 Own; Has Brooklyn; To Oklahoma City (if 5-30); Has Detroit (if 19-30) and not already settled; Has Portland (if 15-30) and not already settled; Has Washington (if 13-30) and not already settled
- 2025: 1-10 Own or swap with Brooklyn; Own or to Oklahoma City (if 11-30) (via Oklahoma City swap for Houston or LA Clippers); Has Detroit (14-30) if not already settled; Has Portland (if 15-30) and not already settled; Has Washington (if 11-30) if not already settled
- 2026: 1-4 Own; Has Brooklyn; To Oklahoma City (if 5-30); Has Detroit (if 12-30) and not already settled; Has Portland (if 15-30) and not already settled; Has Washington (if 9-30) and not already settled
- 2027: Own or swap with Brooklyn; Has Detroit (if 10-3) and not already settled; Has Portland (if 15-30) and not already settled
Second round
- 2021: Own or swap for Philadelphia
- 2022: To Cleveland
- 2023: 31-32 Own; or least favorable of Houston (if 33-36), Dallas and Miami; more favorable of (i) HOU (if 33-60) and (ii) less favorable of Dallas and Miami to Boston
- 2024: To Oklahoma City if Houston does not convey first-round pick to Oklahoma City in 2024; Has Golden State
- 2025: To Oklahoma City if Houston does not convey first-round pick to Oklahoma City in 2024
- 2026: To Oklahoma City if Houston does not convey first-round pick to Oklahoma City in 2026; Has Washington if Washington has not conveyed first-round pick to Houston by 2026
- 2027: To Detroit; Has Washington if Washington has not conveyed first-round pick to Houston by 2026; Has Detroit if Detroit has not conveyed first-round pick to Houston by 2027; Has Portland if Portland has not conveyed first-round pick to Houston by 2027
Brooklyn Nets
First round
- 2021: Own (Houston has right to swap)
- 2022: To Houston
- 2023: Own (Houston has right to swap)
- 2024: To Houston
- 2025: Own (Houston has right to swap)
- 2026: To Houston
- 2027: Own (Houston has right to swap)
Second round
- 2021: To Charlotte; Has Atlanta; Has Indiana (if 31-44); Has Phoenix (if 36-60)
- 2022: Own; Has Indiana (if 31-44) and has not already settled
- 2023: Least favorable of Brooklyn, Atlanta and Charlotte; most favorable to Philadelphia and second most favorable to Atlanta; Has Indiana if not already settled
- 2024: Own
- 2025: To Atlanta; Has Golden State
- 2026: Own
- 2027: Own
Cleveland Cavaliers
First round
- 2021: Own
- 2022: Own
- 2023: Own
- 2024: Own
- 2025: Own
- 2026: Own
- 2027: Own
Second round
- 2021: To New Orleans
- 2022: To New Orleans; Has Houston, San Antonio and Washington
- 2023: Own; Has Golden State or Detroit
- 2024: To Indiana; Has Milwaukee (if first has not been conveyed)
- 2025: Own; Has Milwaukee
- 2026: Own, Has LA Lakers
- 2027: Own; Has Utah
Indiana Pacers
First round
- 2021: Own
- 2022: Own
- 2023: Own
- 2024: Own
- 2025: Own
- 2026: Own
- 2027: Own
Second round
- 2021: 31-44 to Brooklyn; 45-60 Own; Has Milwaukee; Has Utah
- 2022: 31-44 to Brooklyn; 45-60 Own if not already settled; or to Orlando if Indiana conveys 2nd round pick to Brooklyn in 2021; Has Miami
- 2023: To Brooklyn if not already settled; or to Orlando if not already settled and if Indiana conveys 2nd round pick to Brooklyn in 2022
- 2024: Has Cleveland; To Orlando if not already settled and if Indiana conveys 2nd round pick to BRK in 2023
- 2025: To Milwaukee; Has Miami
- 2026: Own; Has Miami
- 2027: To Oklahoma City
Rockets Roster Right Now 📝
The Harden trade saga is finally over. Here's where Houston stands after four-team blockbuster