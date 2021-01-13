Nets', Rockets' Updated Draft Pick List After James Harden Blockbuster Trade

Cato Cataldo

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly acquired James Harden in a blockbuster four-team trade Wednesday, but the Houston Rockets are set up well in the draft going forward.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, the Rockets will receive Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and four pick swaps. The Indiana Pacers land Caris LeVert and a second-round pick, while the Cleveland Cavaliers get Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince.

The deal helps shape the landscape of the 2020-21 season with the Nets becoming instant contenders, while Oladipo and LeVert could become impact players on different playoff teams.

It also creates significant movement for the future with a lot of draft capital changing teams.

All of the picks involved are unprotected as well, according to Charania. Though the Nets are expected to contend this year, we have seen unprotected picks turn into early lottery selections in the past.

We might not see the impact of this deal for several years, but it could have lasting effects for both Brooklyn and Houston.

Here is the latest regarding the upcoming draft picks for each team (h/t Bobby Marks of ESPN).

Houston Rockets

First round

2021: 1-4 Own or swap with Brooklyn; or least favorable of Houston (if 5-30), Miami and Oklahoma City and two most favorable to Oklahoma City; Has Detroit (if 17-30); Has Portland (if 15-30)

2022: Own; Has Brooklyn; Has Milwaukee (if 11-30); Has Detroit (if 17-30) and not already settled; Has Portland (if 15-30) and not already settled

2023: Own or swap with Brooklyn; Detroit (if 19-30) and not already settled; Has Portland (if 15-30) and not already settled; Has Washington (if 15-30)

2024: 1-4 Own; Has Brooklyn; To Oklahoma City (if 5-30); Has Detroit (if 19-30) and not already settled; Has Portland (if 15-30) and not already settled; Has Washington (if 13-30) and not already settled

2025: 1-10 Own or swap with Brooklyn; Own or to Oklahoma City (if 11-30) (via Oklahoma City swap for Houston or LA Clippers); Has Detroit (14-30) if not already settled; Has Portland (if 15-30) and not already settled; Has Washington (if 11-30) if not already settled

2026: 1-4 Own; Has Brooklyn; To Oklahoma City (if 5-30); Has Detroit (if 12-30) and not already settled; Has Portland (if 15-30) and not already settled; Has Washington (if 9-30) and not already settled

2027: Own or swap with Brooklyn; Has Detroit (if 10-3) and not already settled; Has Portland (if 15-30) and not already settled

Second round

2021: Own or swap for Philadelphia

2022: To Cleveland

2023: 31-32 Own; or least favorable of Houston (if 33-36), Dallas and Miami; more favorable of (i) HOU (if 33-60) and (ii) less favorable of Dallas and Miami to Boston

2024: To Oklahoma City if Houston does not convey first-round pick to Oklahoma City in 2024; Has Golden State

2025: To Oklahoma City if Houston does not convey first-round pick to Oklahoma City in 2024

2026: To Oklahoma City if Houston does not convey first-round pick to Oklahoma City in 2026; Has Washington if Washington has not conveyed first-round pick to Houston by 2026

2027: To Detroit; Has Washington if Washington has not conveyed first-round pick to Houston by 2026; Has Detroit if Detroit has not conveyed first-round pick to Houston by 2027; Has Portland if Portland has not conveyed first-round pick to Houston by 2027

Brooklyn Nets

First round

2021: Own (Houston has right to swap)

2022: To Houston

2023: Own (Houston has right to swap)

2024: To Houston

2025: Own (Houston has right to swap)

2026: To Houston

2027: Own (Houston has right to swap)

Second round

2021: To Charlotte; Has Atlanta; Has Indiana (if 31-44); Has Phoenix (if 36-60)

2022: Own; Has Indiana (if 31-44) and has not already settled

2023: Least favorable of Brooklyn, Atlanta and Charlotte; most favorable to Philadelphia and second most favorable to Atlanta; Has Indiana if not already settled

2024: Own

2025: To Atlanta; Has Golden State

2026: Own

2027: Own

Cleveland Cavaliers

First round

2021: Own

2022: Own

2023: Own

2024: Own

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

Second round

2021: To New Orleans

2022: To New Orleans; Has Houston, San Antonio and Washington

2023: Own; Has Golden State or Detroit

2024: To Indiana; Has Milwaukee (if first has not been conveyed)

2025: Own; Has Milwaukee

2026: Own, Has LA Lakers

2027: Own; Has Utah

Indiana Pacers

First round

2021: Own

2022: Own

2023: Own

2024: Own

2025: Own

2026: Own

2027: Own

Second round